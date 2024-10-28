WVU DL Edward Vesterinen Officially Ruled Out for the Season
West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown revealed on Monday afternoon that senior defensive lineman Edward Vesterinen will not return this season and will take a medical redshirt. He will be back for his final year of eligibility in 2025.
The Finland native emerged as one of the most productive pieces up front for the Mountaineers last season, notching 28 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks. Prior to his injury in the UAlbany game, Vesterinen totaled two tackles and half a tackle for loss.
In his place, Troy transfer T.J. Jackson has been quite a pleasant surprise and has been one of the best players at rushing the quarterback in the entire country. He's picked up 4.5 sacks and is tied for fifth nationally in tackles for loss with nine.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Kickoff Time, TV Network Announced for West Virginia at Cincinnati
"Fire Neal Brown" Billboards Are Up in Morgantown & It's Pathetic
Mailbag: Defensive Play-Calling, Lack of Adjustments, Grading the Season + More
Neal Brown Evaluates Nicco Marchiol's First Start of the Season