WVU True Freshman Defensive Lineman Earns a Role Heading Into Backyard Brawl
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown revealed on his radio show Thursday night that true freshman defensive lineman Nate Gabriel will play this Saturday against Pitt and will "get in the game early."
Gabriel made his Mountaineer debut last weekend picking up a couple of tackles in the win over UAlbany, providing good push up front consistently. With the Mountaineers expected to be without starting defensive lineman Edward Vesterinen for at least a few weeks, they need another body to step up and be ready to contribute as TJ Jackson slides into a starting role.
The 6-foot-3, 315-pound freshman could be that guy. He's a big, strong force in the middle who can not only be a huge disrupter in the running game but also collapse the nose of the pocket making an uncomfortable feeling for the quarterback. Some how, some way, WVU has to make up for the 40ish snaps that they're losing from Vesterinen's injury. Gabriel should be able to eat into a healthy chunk of that, but they'll also need fellow true freshman Elijah Kinsler to make a move and play a handful of snaps as well.
Coming out of high school Gabriel was a consensus three-star recruit who yielded offers from East Carolina, Illinois, Kansas State, Liberty, Marshall, Troy, Tulane, UCF, USF, Western Michigan, and several others.
