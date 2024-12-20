WVU Edge Obinna Onwuka Plans to Enter Transfer Portal
West Virginia freshman edge rusher Obinna Onwuka plans to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal, a source told West Virginia On SI. He is, however, open to returning to the Mountaineer program.
Onwuka did not see any game action this past season, but was regarded as one of the top prospects in West Virginia's 2024 signing class.
Coming out of high school, Onwuka chose West Virginia over offers from Boston College, James Madison, Kent State, Marshall, Penn State, Temple, Toledo, USC, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, and several others.
He will have four years of eligibility remaining.
Evaluation from signing day via Christopher Hall:
Onwuka holds the edge with his strength and athleticism and has a sudden burst to the ball carrier. He dismisses offensive linemen and has a relentless pursuit of the ball. He also is quick off the line in pass rush and has the wherewithal to keep his head and hands up to bat down the ball.
