WVU Edge Rusher Obinna Onwuka Transfers to Coastal Carolina
Another former West Virginia Mountaineer defender has found a new home. Pass rusher Obinna Onwuka announced his commitment to Coastal Carolina on Wednesday, officially transferring out of the WVU program.
Onwuka was a highly touted recruit coming out of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, and held offers from the likes of Boston College, James Madison, Kent State, Marshall, Penn State, Temple, Toledo, USC, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, and several others.
He did not appear in any games this past season, but did make progress in his development, according to the previous coaching staff. The belief was that he would have played his way into the pass rushing rotation this fall had Neal Brown and Co. remained in Morgantown and would have had a chance to earn serious playing time in 2026.
Following the coaching change, Onwuka told West Virginia On SI that he intended to enter the transfer portal, but changed his mind and stayed put for spring ball. At the end of spring practice, he met with the coaching staff and decided it was in his best interest to move on.
Onwuka will have all four years of eligibility remaining.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Way-Too-Early 2025 Bowl Projection Pits West Virginia vs. ACC School
What Does West Virginia Have to Do to Clinch Big 12 Regular Season Title?
Tony Mathis Returns to West Virginia, Will Finish Out Career at Marshall