WVU Defensive Starter Likely to Miss a 'Few Weeks'
West Virginia starting defensive lineman Edward Vesterinen was taken to the locker room in the second half of tonight's game against UAlbany with a leg injury and did not return. Shortly following the game, head coach Neal Brown provided an update on his status moving forward.
“We got an MRI and we got it back, so he’ll probably be out a few weeks," he said. 'We’ll kind of determine how long. I’ll know better on Monday.”
The Mountaineers can't afford to lose anyone along the defensive line, especially someone who has the experience that Vesterinen has. Through the first two weeks, WVU has struggled to get much of a pass rush and did not limit the run game whatsoever against Penn State.
So far this season, Vesterinen has recorded two tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss. For his career, he's appeared in 35 games and has totaled 47 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks.
