WVU's First Big Loss: LB Josiah Trotter to Enter the Transfer Portal
Star West Virginia redshirt freshman linebacker Josiah Trotter is entering the transfer portal, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.
In 12 games this season, Trotter totaled 92 tackles, four tackles for loss, three pass breakups, one interception, and half a sack.
Coming out of high school, Trotter held offers from numerous big-time programs such as Clemson, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, and several others.
Back in August, Trotter explained why he picked West Virginia over some schools that may have "bigger" brands or a more storied past.
"You want to go where you’re needed, not just where you’re liked or even wanted too. I knew that they didn’t just want/like me, they needed and wanted me, and that was something that just really set them apart from everybody else.”
Trotter was one of the most consistent and talented players on the defensive side of the ball this season for the Mountaineers and was viewed as the heart and soul of the unit's future. West Virginia now has a gaping hole in the second level of the defense, and they'll likely have to dip into the portal themselves to find a replacement.
Trotter will have three years of eligibility remaining.
