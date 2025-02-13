WVU Football Announces the Start of Spring Practice and the Gold-Blue Showcase
The West Virginia University football program announced the Gold-Blue Showcase will be held on April 5 and will start at 1:00 p.m. EST.
Ticket information and fan activities will be announced in the upcoming weeks.
Additional updated information on the Showcase, parking, radio broadcast and streaming telecast also will be released at a later date.
West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez announced the date with his appearance on '3 Guys Before the Game' in late January and gave some insight on the early date.
“We start spring ball at the end of February. We’re starting it early, be done by the first of April. We’re going to go April 5th (for the spring game. We moved it up. I like to have a day off in between each one so you have meetings and lift in between your practices. So we’ll go like Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday. Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday all the way up until there’s a week of spring break in there. We’re going to find out what we got, teach, evaluate, and the one reason I’m finishing early is it’ll give us another week before the portal opens.”
West Virginia football begins its spring drills on Tuesday, Feb. 25 and will conclude its 15 spring practices with the Gold-Blue Spring Showcase on April 5.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia to Have Two Players Participating in 2025 NFL Combine
The Three Most Interesting Games on West Virginia's 2025 Football Schedule
WVU's Jahiem White Ranked as One of the Top Running Backs Entering 2025 Season