West Virginia's Coal Rush Game, Kickoff Time Revealed
Monday afternoon, the Big 12 Conference announced kickoff times for Week 7. West Virginia will be hosting Iowa State on Saturday, October 12th at 8 p.m. EST on FOX, marking the first true home night game of the season.
Shortly after the announcement, WVU revealed that this will indeed be the team's first-ever "Coal Rush" game. All fans attending the game are encouraged to wear black, matching the on-field look of the new West Virginia alternate uniform.
Back in the spring, the team unveiled the all-black uniforms, sparking a lot of buzz around the state. This is something a large portion of the fanbase has wanted for several years but in the past, the team has opted to go with a gray alternate. The men's basketball team first wore an all-black uniform in 2010 which just so happens to be the same year they made a run to the Final Four.
The uniform pays homage to the hard-working coal miners in the state, and the stripes on the shoulder pad resemble that of a coal miner's uniform.
