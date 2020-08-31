SI.com
West Virginia's CFP Title Odds Updated

Schuyler Callihan

Following a 5-7 season in 2019, the Mountaineers are ready to take the next step in "The Climb". 

Much of lsat year's team returns, but there are still several question marks, including the most important position - quarterback. Austin Kendall and Jarret Doege are continuing to battle it out and regardless as to who wins the job, the offense is expected to continue to go through some more growing pains in year two under Neal Brown.

James Gmiter
WVU Football - Caleb Saunders

According to Superbook.com, the Mountaineers are more than a long shot to win the College Football Playoff at 1,000/1 odds.

This is by no means surprising following a losing season last fall. There are quite a few more big steps in "The Climb" before West Virginia gets back into the national picture.

