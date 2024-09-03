Between The Eers: Concerns From Week 1
Addressing some of the biggest issues WVU has following their season-opening loss.
In this story:
There are several things to be concerned about following WVU's season-opening loss to Penn State. Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall address the main areas that need shored up.
On today's episode, we discuss:
- Wide receivers disappointing
- What's wrong with the run defense
- Other areas of concern
Between the Eers will air every Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday throughout football season. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified the second a new show drops.
