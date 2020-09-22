WVU Football Depth Chart vs Oklahoma State

Moments ago, West Virginia released their most recent depth chart for this week's game vs the No. 15 Oklahoma State Cowboys. Not much has changed, but there a few tweaks here and there. Have a look at the two-deep below!

OFFENSE

QB: Jarret Doege, Austin Kendall

RB: Leddie Brown, Alec Sinkfield

WR (X): Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Sean Ryan

WR (H): Winston Wright Jr., Isaiah Esdale

WR (Z): Sam James, Sam Brown OR Ali Jennings

SLOT: Reese Smith, T.J. Simmons

TE (Y): T.J. Banks OR Mike O'Laughlin

LT: Junior Uzebu, Brandon Yates

LG: James Gmiter, Blaine Scott

C: Chase Behrndt, Zach Frazier

RG: Michael Brown, Jordan White

RT: John Hughes, Briason Mays

DEFENSE

DT: Dante Stills, Akheem Mesidor

NT: Darius Stills, Quay Mays OR Jordan Jefferson

DE Jeffery Pooler Jr, Jalen Thornton

BANDIT: Jared Bartlett OR VanDarius Cowan

WILL: Josh Chandler-Semedo, Exree Loe

MIKE: Tony Fields II, Dylan Tonkery

SPEAR: Tykee Smith, Jairo Faverus

LCB: Dreshun Miller, Jackie Matthews

RCB: Nicktroy Fortune, Daryl Porter Jr.

FS: Alonzo Addae, Jake Long

CAT: Sean Mahone, Noah Guzman

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Evan Staley, Casey Legg

P: Tyler Sumpter, Kolton McGhee

H: Graeson Malashevich

KO: Evan Staley, Casey Legg

LS: Kyle Poland, J.P. Hadley

KR: Winston Wright Jr., Sam James

PR: Alec Sinkfield, Graeson Malashevich

