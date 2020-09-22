WVU Football Depth Chart vs Oklahoma State
Schuyler Callihan
Moments ago, West Virginia released their most recent depth chart for this week's game vs the No. 15 Oklahoma State Cowboys. Not much has changed, but there a few tweaks here and there. Have a look at the two-deep below!
OFFENSE
QB: Jarret Doege, Austin Kendall
RB: Leddie Brown, Alec Sinkfield
WR (X): Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Sean Ryan
WR (H): Winston Wright Jr., Isaiah Esdale
WR (Z): Sam James, Sam Brown OR Ali Jennings
SLOT: Reese Smith, T.J. Simmons
TE (Y): T.J. Banks OR Mike O'Laughlin
LT: Junior Uzebu, Brandon Yates
LG: James Gmiter, Blaine Scott
C: Chase Behrndt, Zach Frazier
RG: Michael Brown, Jordan White
RT: John Hughes, Briason Mays
DEFENSE
DT: Dante Stills, Akheem Mesidor
NT: Darius Stills, Quay Mays OR Jordan Jefferson
DE Jeffery Pooler Jr, Jalen Thornton
BANDIT: Jared Bartlett OR VanDarius Cowan
WILL: Josh Chandler-Semedo, Exree Loe
MIKE: Tony Fields II, Dylan Tonkery
SPEAR: Tykee Smith, Jairo Faverus
LCB: Dreshun Miller, Jackie Matthews
RCB: Nicktroy Fortune, Daryl Porter Jr.
FS: Alonzo Addae, Jake Long
CAT: Sean Mahone, Noah Guzman
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Evan Staley, Casey Legg
P: Tyler Sumpter, Kolton McGhee
H: Graeson Malashevich
KO: Evan Staley, Casey Legg
LS: Kyle Poland, J.P. Hadley
KR: Winston Wright Jr., Sam James
PR: Alec Sinkfield, Graeson Malashevich
