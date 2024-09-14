WVU Football Depth Chart vs. Pitt
West Virginia released the depth chart for their Week 3 contest against Pitt in the 107th edition of the Backyard Brawl.
OFFENSE
QB: Garrett Greene, Nicco Marchiol
RB: CJ Donaldson OR Jahiem White
WR (X): Hudson Clement OR Justin Robinson
WR (Z): Preston Fox, Jaden Bray
WR (H): Traylon Ray, Rodney Gallagher III
TE: Kole Taylor, Treylan Davis
LT: Wyatt Milum, Johnny Williams IV
LG: Tomas Rimac, Sullivan Weidman
C: Brandon Yates, Landen Livingston
RG: Ja'Quay Hubbard, Nick Krahe
RT: Nick Malone, Xavier Bausley
DEFENSE
DE: Sean Martin, TJ Jackson
NT: Fatorma Mulbah OR Hammond Russell IV
DT: Edward Vesterinen OR TJ Jackson, Asani Redwood
SPUR: Tyrin Bradley, Ty French
MIKE: Trey Lathan, Caden Biser
WILL: Josiah Trotter OR Ben Cutter
CB: Garnett Hollis, Dontez Fagan
CB: Ayden Garnes, TJ Crandall
SPEAR: Aubrey Burks, Zae Jennings
CAT: Jaheem Joseph, Kekoura Tarnue
FS: Anthony Wilson, Jaheem Joseph
