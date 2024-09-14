Mountaineers Now

WVU Football Depth Chart vs. Pitt

A look at the Mountaineers' two-deep for the Backyard Brawl.

Schuyler Callihan

Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
In this story:

West Virginia released the depth chart for their Week 3 contest against Pitt in the 107th edition of the Backyard Brawl.

OFFENSE

QB: Garrett Greene, Nicco Marchiol

RB: CJ Donaldson OR Jahiem White

WR (X): Hudson Clement OR Justin Robinson

WR (Z): Preston Fox, Jaden Bray

WR (H): Traylon Ray, Rodney Gallagher III

TE: Kole Taylor, Treylan Davis

LT: Wyatt Milum, Johnny Williams IV

LG: Tomas Rimac, Sullivan Weidman

C: Brandon Yates, Landen Livingston

RG: Ja'Quay Hubbard, Nick Krahe

RT: Nick Malone, Xavier Bausley

DEFENSE

DE: Sean Martin, TJ Jackson

NT: Fatorma Mulbah OR Hammond Russell IV

DT: Edward Vesterinen OR TJ Jackson, Asani Redwood

SPUR: Tyrin Bradley, Ty French

MIKE: Trey Lathan, Caden Biser

WILL: Josiah Trotter OR Ben Cutter

CB: Garnett Hollis, Dontez Fagan

CB: Ayden Garnes, TJ Crandall

SPEAR: Aubrey Burks, Zae Jennings

CAT: Jaheem Joseph, Kekoura Tarnue

FS: Anthony Wilson, Jaheem Joseph

