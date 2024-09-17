Mountaineers Now

Between The Eers: Early Season Trouble

Is it time to sound the alarm? West Virginia's struggles could linger into Big 12 play.

Schuyler Callihan

Between The Eers: Early Season Trouble.mp4
Between The Eers: Early Season Trouble.mp4 /
In this story:

It's been an extremely disappointing start to the 2024 season for #WVU, dropping two of the first three games. Are things about to spiral out of control? Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall discuss.

Between the Eers will air every Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday throughout football season. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified the second a new show drops.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Jordan Lesley Explains WVU Allowing a Touchdown on 2nd & 30

Neal Brown: 'You Can't Have All the Good Without Experiencing the Bad'

WVU DL Edward Vesterinen Will Miss 'Significant Time'

Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 2

Published
Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

Home/Football