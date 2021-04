WVU Football Future Schedules

2021

9/4 at Maryland

9/11 Long Island

9/18 Virginia Tech

9/25 at Oklahoma

10/2 vs Texas Tech

10/9 at Baylor

10/16 BYE

10/23 at TCU

10/30 vs Iowa State

11/6 vs Oklahoma State

11/13 at Kansas State

11/20 vs Texas

11/27 at Kansas

2022

9/3 at Pitt

9/17 Towson

9/24 at Virginia Tech

TBA at Iowa State

TBA at Oklahoma State

TBA at Texas

TBA at Texas Tech

TBA vs Baylor

TBA vs Kansas

TBA vs Kansas State

TBA vs Oklahoma

TBA vs TCU

2023

9/2 at Penn State

9/9 Duquesne

9/16 Pitt

TBA at Iowa State

TBA at Oklahoma State

TBA at Texas

TBA at Texas Tech

TBA vs Baylor

TBA vs Kansas

TBA vs Kansas State

TBA vs Oklahoma

TBA vs TCU

2024

8/31 Penn State

9/7 Albany

9/16 Pitt

TBA at Iowa State

TBA at Oklahoma State

TBA at Texas

TBA at Texas Tech

TBA vs Baylor

TBA vs Kansas

TBA vs Kansas State

TBA vs Oklahoma

TBA vs TCU

2025

TBA Robert Morris

9/13 Pitt

TBA at Iowa State

TBA at Oklahoma State

TBA at Texas

TBA at Texas Tech

TBA vs Baylor

TBA vs Kansas

TBA vs Kansas State

TBA vs Oklahoma

TBA vs TCU

2026

9/5 Alabama

9/19 at East Carolina

TBA at Iowa State

TBA at Oklahoma State

TBA at Texas

TBA at Texas Tech

TBA vs Baylor

TBA vs Kansas

TBA vs Kansas State

TBA vs Oklahoma

TBA vs TCU

2027

9/4 at Alabama

TBA at Iowa State

TBA at Oklahoma State

TBA at Texas

TBA at Texas Tech

TBA vs Baylor

TBA vs Kansas

TBA vs Kansas State

TBA vs Oklahoma

TBA vs TCU

2028

9/2 vs Tennessee (Charlotte, NC)

TBA at Iowa State

TBA at Oklahoma State

TBA at Texas

TBA at Texas Tech

TBA vs Baylor

TBA vs Kansas

TBA vs Kansas State

TBA vs Oklahoma

TBA vs TCU

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.