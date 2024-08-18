Between The Eers: WVU Football Game-By-Game Predictions
Making our final predictions for the 2024 WVU Football season.
In this story:
Which games will WVU win in 2024? Which ones will they lose? Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall make their predictions.
On today's episode, we discuss:
- Expectations for WVU in 2024
- Predicting every game on the schedule
- Why the future is so bright in Morgantown
Between the Eers will air every Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday throughout football season.
