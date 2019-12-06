Mountaineer
George Campbell Has Applied for Sixth Year of Eligibility

Schuyler Callihan

According to West Virginia head coach Neal Brown, senior wide receiver George Campbell has applied for a sixth year of eligibility. 

"He has applied and we're pretty certain that he'll be approved. Now, it's really going to be a decision for him. Almost like a junior, will he come out? I'm supportive of George," Brown stated. "When we got George from Florida State, we thought it was going to be a one year deal. He exceeded expectations from the type of guy he's been and you've heard me say this: I think he ended up 2nd on the team with community service hours, he gave us some stability in that receiver room and then he was our best special teams player throughout the year."

Campbell led the Mountaineers seven touchdown receptions on only 19 catches for 460 yards. Earlier this morning on Instagram, Campbell made a post that stated:

"Thank you Mountaineer Nation, I am forever grateful. This has been a great experience and I wouldn't change it for the world. It's time to start this new chapter in my life and I pray God continues to guide me and allow my story to impact others. Peace and blessings."

It certainly seems like Campbell won't be returning for a sixth year, but he is weighing his options. This would be a huge boost to the Mountaineer offense in 2020.

