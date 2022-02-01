WVU Football Gold and Blue Spring Game Date Announced

The West Virginia University Athletics Communications Department announced that the annual Gold and Blue Spring Football Game will be held April 23 at 1:00 pm at Mountaineer Field.

The Athletics Department will be holding its Mountaineer Gear Sale, with authentic Nike game jerseys, gloves, practice jerseys, warmups, WVU athletics team gear and other miscellaneous items. Information on the Gear Sale, stadium, parking, online streaming and television broadcast will be released at a later date.

Game tickets are available in advance for $10 each and now can be purchased online at WVUGAME.com or by calling 1-800-WVU GAME. WVU students will be admitted free through the normal student ticketing process later in April at WVUGAME.com/students.

