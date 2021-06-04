Jarret Doege Expected to Throw at Manning Passing Academy in July

The 2020 season was a bit of a wild one for West Virginia starting quarterback, Jarret Doege. There were several games where his decision-making was not the best and struggled to be efficient but there were also several games where he was doing everything he needed to do but wasn't getting any help from his receivers as they kept dropping the ball.

One thing head coach Neal Brown wanted Doege to work on this offseason was his mobility and his movement in the pocket. Obviously, Doege is not much of a running threat but he does have to do a much better job of evading pressure and keeping plays alive with his feet.

During spring ball, Brown said that Doege has made big strides this offseason.

"He's really one of our most improved players which is a positive for him and it's really just about buying some time. Like today, we had a little 4th and short play that we ran a naked on and he did a really good job of buying about a second of extra time by backing up and getting the ball off for a first down. On Thursday night, he had a great play where he just kind of moved to the right and found a guy and it was a big 3rd down completion. For the untrained eye I'm not sure that the person that's just watching, a fan, I'm not sure they notice that. But those little minute things will make a difference for him. He had a really efficient day."

According to Jeff Duncan of The Athletic, Doege will be attending the Manning Passing Academy from July 15th-18th alongside Luke Anthony (Louisiana Tech), Harrison Bailey (Tennessee), Connor Bazelak (Missouri), Jake Bentley (S. Alabama), Anthony Brown (Oregon), Sam Hartman (Wake Forest), Gunnar Holmberg (Duke), Bo Nix (Auburn), and several others.

Attending the Manning Passing Academy will be great for Doege as he continues to work on his game ahead of the 2021 season.

In ten games last year, Doege tossed for 2,587 yards, 14 touchdowns, four interceptions, and completed 63.9% of his passes.

