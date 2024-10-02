Mountaineers Now

Between The Eers: How WVU Beats Oklahoma State

Breaking down West Virginia's keys to the game vs. the Cowboys.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia has a big road contest this week as they head to Stillwater to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys who are desperate for a win. Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall discuss the keys to a Mountaineer victory.

Between the Eers will air every Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday throughout football season. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified the second a new show drops.

Schuyler Callihan
