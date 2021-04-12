Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
WVU Linebacker Ruled Out for Remainder of Spring Ball

Some tough news for the young linebacker.
Author:
Publish date:

The West Virginia linebacker room is already extremely thin and it took another hit as redshirt freshman Jairo Faverus will be unable to participate in the rest of spring ball due to injury.

On Saturday, WVU head coach Neal Brown gave some details on the injury.

"Jai had a knee injury earlier in the spring so he'll be out for the rest of the spring," Brown said. "We moved him down to WILL and unfortunately he got hurt which slowed down the evaluation process."

Faverus came to West Virginia as a corner who was raw in pass coverage but was a pure tackler in the open field. Instead of morphing his body into a SPEAR, he is beefing up to move down to linebacker which may not only be beneficial for a thin linebacker unit but for his future as well. 

Neal Brown said that Exree Loe also missed some time this past week due to sickness, which paved the way for more reps for Devell Washington who recently switched from wide receiver to the WILL spot. 

Even if Faverus can fully recover by fall camp, playing time for him may be limited at the start of the season until he gets past the adjustment period of playing a new position. Having a full spring at 100% would have accelerated the learning curve that he will now have to go through in a few months. 

