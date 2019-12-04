McKivitz, Stills Named to All-Big 12 First Team

Today, the Big 12 Conference announced their yearly awards and West Virginia senior left tackle Colton McKivitz was named Co-Offensive Lineman of the year along with Creed Humphrey (Oklahoma). McKivitz started 47 consecutive games for the Mountaineers and helped lead the West Virginia offensive line as one of the better pass protection units in the league.

McKivitz was also named to the All-Big 12 First Team listing joining teammate, Darius Stills. Stills finished the season with 43 tackles, 14.5 TFL's (T-4th) and seven sacks (T-3rd).