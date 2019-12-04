Mountaineer
Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

McKivitz, Stills Named to All-Big 12 First Team

Schuyler Callihan

Today, the Big 12 Conference announced their yearly awards and West Virginia senior left tackle Colton McKivitz was named Co-Offensive Lineman of the year along with Creed Humphrey (Oklahoma). McKivitz started 47 consecutive games for the Mountaineers and helped lead the West Virginia offensive line as one of the better pass protection units in the league. 

McKivitz was also named to the All-Big 12 First Team listing joining teammate, Darius Stills. Stills finished the season with 43 tackles, 14.5 TFL's (T-4th) and seven sacks (T-3rd). 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Is Darius Stills Headed to the NFL?

John Pentol
5 1

West Virginia defensive lineman, Darius Stills, has a decision to make

WVU, Rhode Island Game Thread

Christopher Hall
48 0

Discuss the game between West Virginia and Rhode Island with fellow Mountaineer fans

Trio of Mountaineers Named to All-Big 12 Second Team

John Pentol
0

Three Mountaineers have been named to the All-Big 12 Second Team

How Ron Rivera's Firing Will Effect Will Grier

John Pentol
1 0

Ron Rivera has been let go as the Panthers head coach

Five Players to Watch in 2020 on Defense

John Pentol
0

These five Mountaineers will have a big 2020 season

Grier Preparing for First Career NFL Start?

Schuyler Callihan
0

Former West Virginia QB Will Grier could start this Sunday vs Atlanta

JUCO Offensive Lineman Sets Official Visit to West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan
0

West Virginia is looking for a quick fix among the offensive line

2020 Commits to Return to Morgantown for Final Visit

Schuyler Callihan
0

West Virginia set to welcome members of the 2020 class back to campus

Schuyler Callihan

GAME THREAD: WVU vs Wichita State

63 0

WVU, TCU Game Thread

Christopher Hall
42 0

WVU, TCU Game Thread