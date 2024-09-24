Mountaineers Now

Between The Eers: WVU Football "Mid-Term" Report Cards

Grading all three sides of the football through four WVU games.

Schuyler Callihan

Between The Eers: Mid-Term Report Cards.mp4
Between The Eers: Mid-Term Report Cards.mp4 /
In this story:

With it being the bye week, Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall go ahead and evaluate what they've seen from WVU so far this season by handing out some grades for each side of the football.

Between the Eers will air every Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday throughout football season. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified the second a new show drops.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Quick Hits: True Freshmen, Redshirts, Injury Update + More

Small Gameday Change by Jordan Lesley Led to More Defensive Success for WVU

Neal Brown Shares Injury Update on WVU DB Aubrey Burks

Rodney Gallagher Calls Game-Winning TD One of the 'Biggest Moments of My Life'

Published
Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

Home/Football