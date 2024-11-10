Mountaineers Now

Between The Eers: The Morning After Cincinnati

Christopher Hall breaks down West Virginia's road win in Cincinnati.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia comes out of the bye week with a big road win at Cincinnati. Christopher Hall recaps the game and what he took away from the game as the Mountaineers return home for the next two.

Between the Eers will air every Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday throughout football season. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified the second a new show drops.

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

