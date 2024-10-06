Between The Eers: The Morning After Oklahoma State
A more in-depth recap of West Virginia's big road win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
In this story:
West Virginia just ran for another first down. It was one of those days where the Mountaineers' rushing attack just couldn't be stopped. WVU ran for 389 yards in their 38-14 win over Oklahoma State. Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall give final thoughts on the one-sided win in Stillwater.
Between the Eers will air every Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday throughout football season. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified the second a new show drops.
