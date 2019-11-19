Neal Brown Film Review: Kansas State

Special Teams

Negatives: "We missed a field goal at the end of the half - that was big. I thought that was a great drive offensively and I think we need to do a better job on our field goal block unit. I thought we had a chance to effect a field goal there before the half, the one they made, and we didn't get that done."

Positives: "They outweigh the negatives. We won the field position battle, I thought we won the head to head on special teams. They had zero punt return yards. Our kickoff coverage has been very good all year and it continued on Saturday. And then the 51-yard field goal by Casey Legg obviously changed the whole last drive for Kansas State, they had to score a touchdown rather than have the opportunity to kick a field goal to win. Then the pooch punt by Josh [Growden], to set that last drive up, they had to go 92 yards, so great job by him."

Defense

Negatives: "Poor start. That's really two weeks in a row. We had several missed opportunities. We had opportunities where balls hit us right in the chest and would have been interceptions that really would have stretched that lead out. We had several sacks and tackles for loss against Skylar Thompson that we let him get out . We weren't good enough on third downs, especially some [third and] nine-plus opportunities."

Positives: "We had two huge takeaways. Hakeem Bailey with the pick there to end the game. We limited them to 3.2 yards per carry, they're a team that really wants to run the ball, that's who they are and we made them pass the ball. And we limited our big plays after that second touchdown."

Offense

Negatives: "We had six penalties offensively - two of them which I would deem selfish penalties that happened inside our own thirty yard line that backed us up and took away scoring opportunities. We didn't take advantage of Norwood's interception and we weren't able to take advantage of it because one of those selfish penalties. We had too many negative yardage plays."

Positives: "Zero turnovers, had touchdowns in the red zone, had three huge touchdown completions on third down. We had several explosive plays, we won the explosive play battle going away.