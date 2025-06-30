WVU Football Officially Adds a Dozen Players to the 2025 Roster
West Virginia's roster for the 2025 season is pretty much set in stone. While several transfers and high school players committed and signed to WVU, some had not been added to the roster. That has now changed as they have made their way to campus.
Recently, WVU officially added twelve players to the roster.
QB Max Anderson - No. 19 | 6'0", 208 lbs | Martinsburg, WV
WR Armoni Weaver - No. 25 | 5'9", 161 lbs | Spartanburg, SC
WR Camdon Pritchford - No. 38 | 5'9", 163 lbs | Columbus, TX
WR Tyshawn Dues - No. 89 | 5'10", 171 lbs | Charleston, WV
OL Phillip Bowser - No. 62 | 6'4", 273 lbs | Youngsstown, OH
OL Mickel Clay - No. 79 | 6'5", 278 lbs | Cincinnati, OH
DL Taylor Brown - No. 51/3 | 6'3", 275 lbs | Upper Marlboro, MD
BAN Keenan Eck - No. 58 | 6'4", 205 lbs | Apple Valley, CA
LB Cam Torbor - No. 46 | 6'3", 242 lbs | Hoover, AL
CB Chamarryus Bomar - No. 27 | 5'10", 177 lbs | Duncan, SC
DB Dawayne Galloway Jr. - No. 31 | 6'0", 175 lbs | Columbus, OH
P Aidan Stire - No. 47 | 6'0", 185 lbs | Morgantown, WV
