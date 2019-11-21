Opponent Defensive Breakdown: Oklahoma State Cowboys

This Saturday, the Mountaineers will play its final home game of the 2019 season as they host the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The No. 22 Cowboys (7-3) bring one of the hottest defenses in the country to Morgantown and are riding on a three-game winning streak. Led by Head Coach Mike Gundy and Defensive Coordinator Jim Knowles, the Cowboys’ defense has held their last three opponents to 27 points or less, have had nine sacks and forced ten turnovers during their winning streak.

Since 2010, the Cowboys have had six seasons with at least ten wins, a Big 12 South title in 2010 and an outright Big 12 title in 2011. OSU is currently on a steak of 13-straight bowl game appearances, which is the best in school history, and have been to four New Year’s Six Bowls since 2010.

Most people know Gundy for his firepower offenses, but his Cowboy defenses have been physical and play smart football. Since 2010, the Cowboys rank fifth in all of college football in turnovers forced (237).

Defensive Coordinator Jim Knowles is entering his second year with Oklahoma State, but has more than 30 years of coaching experience in the college game. Knowles most recently spent eight years at Duke University, and in his final year in Durham, helped lead a defense that would rank in the top-25 in total defense, passing defense, scoring defense, third-down defense, fourth-down defense, passing efficiency defense, and fewest first downs allowed. Duke also ranked in the top-25 in the fewest penalties committed per game.

In his first season with the Cowboys, his defense ranks 10th in all of college football in sacks per game and 20th in tackles for loss per game.

Knowles runs a 4-2-5 defensive scheme which means you will see a few different things:

1. The cornerbacks will play tight in man coverage. He keeps his faster corners in open space and the others on the short side of the field so the safeties can help when needed.

2. Knowles is very aggressive on third down. The Cowboys will show a press man coverage and will still send a blitz on third and long.

3. The safeties play the run very efficiently and will always anticipate the run. Knowles will also put them as an edge rusher and depending on what they read the offense doing, they will attack the run or back pedal back in pass coverage.

Injuries:

LB Calvin Bundage is sidelined due to a back injury, and it is unknown if he will make his season debut.

Players to keep an eye on:

Malcolm Rodriguez (Safety) – Rodriguez leads the team in tackles with 80 on the season. He also has one sack, one interception, and one forced fumble.

Amen Ogbongbemiga (Linebacker) – Ogbongbemiga leads the team in sacks with 3.5 on the season and tackles for loss with 10.5. He also has one interception.

Kolby Harvell-Peel (Safety) - Harvell-Peel was who Head Coach Neal Brown spoke most highly about in his press conference on Tuesday. He leads the team with five interceptions which ranks him fifth best in the country. He also has eleven pass breakups, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 60 tackles, and one sack. During the Cowboys’ winning streak, he has had four interceptions and a fumble recovery, so he has been a major part of Oklahoma State’s success.

The Mountaineers will need to sustain long offensive drives that will tire out this defense and keep their explosive offense, led by Heisman-caliber running back Hubbard, off the field. Despite their recent success, this defense is fairly young. Only one senior starts for this defense and consistently has anywhere from six to eight freshman and sophomores on the field at a time. If West Virginia can protect its quarterback and give him time to make plays, the wide receivers should be able to break a few plays open.

This is the last home game for the Mountaineers and is Senior Day for 22 seniors.

