WVU Football Releases Hype Video for Backyard Brawl

This video will get you fired up for WVU's matchup with the Pitt Panthers.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia and Pitt will meet for the 107th time on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EST. On the Eve of the next Backyard Brawl, the WVU football social media team released a new hype video featuring former Mountaineer quarterback and Pittsburgh native, Rasheed Marshall.

"Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Y'all know I know these streets. I've done it all here. I grew up here. I learned to play here, and I've won here. So who better than me to set this scene? We know about our state and we know about their neighborhood. But when we come here, our people will already be waiting on us. See this city, this is our city. This is Mountaineer country."

Marshall won two Backyard Brawls during his time at WVU from 2001-04, including a 24-17 victory over the 16th-ranked Panthers in 2003. In that game, he threw for 123 yards and one touchdown while also rushing for 30 yards and a score.

West Virginia has won six of the last ten meetings, including four of the last five. Pitt holds a 62-41-3 edge in the all-time series, but the Mountaineers have a 26-23-2 advantage since 1963.

