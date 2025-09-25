Mountaineers Now

WVU Football Releases Video Showcasing the 1965 Throwback Uniforms

A look at this week's threads.

Schuyler Callihan

WVU Athletics Communications
In this story:

The West Virginia Mountaineers will officially debut their 1965 throwback uniforms this weekend when they take on the Utah Utes.

The uniform features the true "old gold" color, which was the original school color before it moved to a yellow Gold in the 1970s, which is still used today. The helmet is old gold with a thin navy blue stripe down the middle, completed with a gray facemask. The baby blue state logo is a sharp look that pops on the old gold helmet and features WVU displayed diagonally across the state. The jersey is navy blue with old gold coloring for the numbers (no outline), Big 12 patch, and Nike logo. The pants are gold with a thin navy blue stripe down the side.

Thursday night, the team's social media account released a new video, showcasing the uniforms.

Stats from @WVUniforms304

Most worn rank: 7

Record: 19-14

Total games worn: 33

Win percentage: 58%

Last worn: 1978 vs Virginia

If you count all of the gold-blue-gold combos in WVU history, the stats are:

Most worn rank: 5

Record: 20-18

Total games worn: 38

Win percentage: 53%

Last worn: 2024 vs Baylor

If you’re talking specifically, the 1965 season, the stats are:

Most worn rank: 14

Record: 4-1

Total games worn: 5

Win percentage: 80%

Last worn: 1965 vs George Washington

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Quick Hits: Early Standouts, Freshmen to Know, Injury Update, Goals + More

Hope Gas Partners with WVU for Naming Rights to the Coliseum

Score Predictions for West Virginia's Big 12 Home Opener vs. Utah

College Football 26 Simulation Predicts a Rock Fight Between West Virginia and Utah

WVU Needs Jimmori Robinson to Be a Game Wrecker This Week vs. Utah

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/Football