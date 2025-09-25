WVU Football Releases Video Showcasing the 1965 Throwback Uniforms
The West Virginia Mountaineers will officially debut their 1965 throwback uniforms this weekend when they take on the Utah Utes.
The uniform features the true "old gold" color, which was the original school color before it moved to a yellow Gold in the 1970s, which is still used today. The helmet is old gold with a thin navy blue stripe down the middle, completed with a gray facemask. The baby blue state logo is a sharp look that pops on the old gold helmet and features WVU displayed diagonally across the state. The jersey is navy blue with old gold coloring for the numbers (no outline), Big 12 patch, and Nike logo. The pants are gold with a thin navy blue stripe down the side.
Thursday night, the team's social media account released a new video, showcasing the uniforms.
Stats from @WVUniforms304
Most worn rank: 7
Record: 19-14
Total games worn: 33
Win percentage: 58%
Last worn: 1978 vs Virginia
If you count all of the gold-blue-gold combos in WVU history, the stats are:
Most worn rank: 5
Record: 20-18
Total games worn: 38
Win percentage: 53%
Last worn: 2024 vs Baylor
If you’re talking specifically, the 1965 season, the stats are:
Most worn rank: 14
Record: 4-1
Total games worn: 5
Win percentage: 80%
Last worn: 1965 vs George Washington
