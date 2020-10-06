WVU Football Report Card: Game 3

OFFENSE: C-

The Mountaineers have had their troubles on offense during the first two games of Big 12 play and is an area they are going to have to improve in if they want to be competitive in the league.

QB Jarret Doege arguably had his worst performance as West Virginia's starting quarterback throwing two interceptions and fumbling the ball twice, one of which was recovered by Baylor. He didn't hit any big plays down the field and really struggled reading the Bears' defense.

The lack of explosive plays is a concern right now for this offense, and if they can't get at least one per game, it could be a challenging year for that side of the ball.

DEFENSE: A-

West Virginia's defense has been phenomenal through the first three games of the year and really showed out against Baylor. The defensive line got some major push and created a lot of negative plays. Darius Stills was a big part in that as he finished the day with four tackles, 2.5 sacks, and 3.5 tackles for loss. Stills was named the Big 12's co-defensive player of the week and the Chuck Bednarik Award Player of the Week. As a whole, the defense tallied 11 tackles for loss, six sacks, and two interceptions.

SPECIAL TEAMS: C+

The coverage unit for the Mountaineers did a good job, but the return unit not so much. Late in the game, wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton ran into Alec Sinkfield and caused a loose ball, which Baylor recovered.

Tyler Sumpter hasn't been punting exceptionally well to start the year, and although he's had a few good punts, he seems to be better working with a shorter field. Against Baylor, Sumpter only averaged 36 yards per punt. The only reason I'm leaning toward a high level C grade is because of the blocked field goal by Dante Stills that occurred at the end of the first half.

