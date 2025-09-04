WVU Football Reveals Uniform Combo for Ohio Game
The West Virginia Mountaineers are hitting the road for the first time this season, making the short trip over the border to take on the Ohio Bobcats at Peden Stadium. A strong contingent of Mountaineer fans is expected to be on hand, considering this is a much shorter trip for those who live in Parkersburg and along the Ohio River.
Moments ago, the football team's social media account announced that they will be wearing blue helmets, white jerseys, and blue pants for this week's game.
Stats via @WVUniforms304
Most worn rank: 7
Record: 19-13
Total games worn: 32
Win percentage: 59%
Last worn: 2024 at Oklahoma State
