Between The Eers: Revised Game-By-Game Predictions
Predicting how the remainder of West Virginia's 2024 season will go.
West Virginia is 2-2 (1-0) at the bye week and has a tough road ahead with three matchups versus ranked opponents. How will the Mountaineers handle that stretch and the remainder of the regular season? Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall revise their preseason game-by-game predictions.
Between the Eers will air every Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday throughout football season. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified the second a new show drops.
