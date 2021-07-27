WVU Football Schedules Fan Day

West Virginia University fans will be given the opportunity to get autographs from Mountaineer players and coaches and watch practice at the football team’s annual Fan Day on Saturday, Aug. 7.

Coach Neal Brown, assistant coaches and WVU players will sign autographs and visit with fans from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on the West Concourse of Milan Puskar Stadium. Fans should enter through the stadium’s West Gate on the press box side, which will open at 8:50 a.m. Admission to the event is free of charge.

In an effort to accommodate as many requests as possible, each fan will be limited to one autograph item. Setting up posed pictures with players and coaches will not be allowed in order to keep lines moving and to give as many fans as possible the chance to get autographs.

Following the conclusion of the autograph session, fans can watch the Mountaineers practice inside Milan Puskar Stadium until 12:30 p.m.

Free parking will be available in the Silver Lot behind the Puskar Center, as well as lots A1, B1, E, F1, F2, F3 and F4, and the parking garage on Don Nehlen Drive.

Fans also will be able to pick up the 2021 football schedule poster during the autograph session.

Mini-package and single-game tickets are on sale now for the 2021 campaign at WVUGAME.com and 1-800-WVU GAME.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly