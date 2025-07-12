WVU Football Shows Off Glossy Blue Helmets in Full Uniform for the First Time
Rich Rodriguez is back, and so are the glossy blue helmets.
A couple of weeks ago, the WVU football team revealed that the gloss had returned, which sent Mountaineer fans into a frenzy. Rich Rod was a part of the video revealing the return, and several photos were later released, but we hadn't seen them with the new uniforms that were introduced last spring.
That was until Big 12 media day. Players suited up for the camera in a video shot by WVU's creative team, you can see senior wide receiver Jaden Bray sporting the glossy helmet in full uniform. I grabbed a screenshot from the video, which you can find below.
Not only does the gloss look spectacular, but also putting the "shoulder chips" and logo back on the shoulder pads last year remains one of the best decisions they made. It provides a modern, cleaner look of the early 2000s uniforms, which, of course, were a part of so much history.
Between the new uniforms, the gloss returning, the coal rush look, and the 1965 throwbacks being introduced, WVU football's uniform game has taken a big step in the last year.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Rich Rodriguez Says WVU Lacked Max Effort in Some Games in 2024
CBS Sports Analyst Joins Growing List of Doubters Picking WVU to Finish Last in Big 12
Ross Hodge Makes One Thing Clear to WVU Fans — He’s Not Just Passing Through
Rich Rodriguez Roasts NBA Champ Paul Pierce’s Pass Rush in Hilarious Breakdown