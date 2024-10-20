Mountaineers Now

Between The Eers: The Morning After Kansas State

Discussing WVU's blowout loss to Kansas State.

Schuyler Callihan

Between The Eers: The Morning After Kansas State.mp4
Between The Eers: The Morning After Kansas State.mp4 /
In this story:

Once again, West Virginia fell on the national stage and this time, they did so in a big way. Kansas State took down the Mountaineers 45-18, dropping Neal Brown's record vs. Top 25 teams to 3-17. Schuyler Callihan discusses the state of the program and the loss to K-State.

Between the Eers will air every Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday throughout football season. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified the second a new show drops.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Sunday Morning Thoughts: It's Year Six...There Are No More Free Passes

Mountaineer Postgame Show: Kansas State 45, WVU 18

What Neal Brown Said Following the Loss to No. 17 Kansas State

Having Fun? Initial Thoughts on West Virginia's Embarrassing Loss to Kansas State

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

Home/Football