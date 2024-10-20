Between The Eers: The Morning After Kansas State
Discussing WVU's blowout loss to Kansas State.
In this story:
Once again, West Virginia fell on the national stage and this time, they did so in a big way. Kansas State took down the Mountaineers 45-18, dropping Neal Brown's record vs. Top 25 teams to 3-17. Schuyler Callihan discusses the state of the program and the loss to K-State.
