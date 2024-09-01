Mountaineers Now

Between The Eers: The Morning After Penn State

Final thoughts on West Virginia's Week 1 defeat.

Schuyler Callihan

In this story:

Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall give their final thoughts on West Virginia's season-opening loss to Penn State.

On today's episode, we discuss:

- Offensive woes
- Defensive issues
- Why it's not the end of the world for WVU

