Between The Eers: The Morning After Penn State
Final thoughts on West Virginia's Week 1 defeat.
Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall give their final thoughts on West Virginia's season-opening loss to Penn State.
On today's episode, we discuss:
- Offensive woes
- Defensive issues
- Why it's not the end of the world for WVU
