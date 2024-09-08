Between The Eers: The Morning After UAlbany
Schuyler Callihan gives his thoughts on West Virginia's 49-14 win over the Great Danes.
West Virginia picked up its first win of the season over UAlbany on Saturday, but it wasn't exactly comforting. Schuyler Callihan gives a few thoughts on this week's game and peeks ahead toward the Backyard Brawl.
Between the Eers will air every Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday throughout football season. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified the second a new show drops.
