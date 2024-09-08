Mountaineers Now

Between The Eers: The Morning After UAlbany

Schuyler Callihan gives his thoughts on West Virginia's 49-14 win over the Great Danes.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia picked up its first win of the season over UAlbany on Saturday, but it wasn't exactly comforting. Schuyler Callihan gives a few thoughts on this week's game and peeks ahead toward the Backyard Brawl.

Between the Eers will air every Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday throughout football season. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified the second a new show drops.

Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

