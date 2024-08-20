Mountaineers Now

Between The Eers: Tough Love or Real Concern?

Analyzing Neal Brown's comments from WVU football's second scrimmage.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown wasn't all that thrilled with the team's performance in this past weekend's scrimmage. Is he just being tough on the team because he expects more out of them? Or is there legitimate concern? Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall discuss.

On today's episode, we discuss:

- Is Neal Brown happy with the team?
- Possible areas of concern
- Higher expectations

Between the Eers will air every Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday throughout football season.

