Between The Eers: Tough Love or Real Concern?
Analyzing Neal Brown's comments from WVU football's second scrimmage.
In this story:
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown wasn't all that thrilled with the team's performance in this past weekend's scrimmage. Is he just being tough on the team because he expects more out of them? Or is there legitimate concern? Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall discuss.
On today's episode, we discuss:
- Is Neal Brown happy with the team?
- Possible areas of concern
- Higher expectations
Between the Eers will air every Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday throughout football season.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Neal Brown Makes Big Jump in Big 12 Head Coach Rankings
WVU Receives Head-Scratching Preseason Bowl Projection
Penn State's Lack of Respect for Opponents is Well-Documented
Published