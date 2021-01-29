Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
WVU Football Transfer Tracker

A full list of which players are leaving the program and who is entering the program via the transfer portal.
Every offseason, there are a number of players who enter the name into the NCAA Transfer Portal not only at West Virginia but across the country.

Transfers happen due to coaching changes, playing time, scheme fit, family situations, and several other reasons. Heck sometimes, guys stay and get their degree despite not playing and then use their final year of eligibility to go elsewhere and try to get playing time at another school.

To help keep track of all the transfer madness, or college free agency as I like to call it, we have created this WVU Football Transfer Tracker to keep tabs as to which players have left the program, where they decided to go, and which players are transferring into WVU.

* - new name in portal

In transfer portal

QB Austin Kendall

* RB Alec Sinkfield

RB Lorenzo Dorr

WR Keion Wakefield

WR Ali Jennings

WR Zack Dobson

DT Quay Mays

CB Tavian Mayo

CB Tacorey Turner

Transferred to a new school

OT Junior Uzebu ----> Vanderbilt

LB Charlie Benton ----> UAB

Transferred to WVU

OL Doug Nester (Virginia Tech)

