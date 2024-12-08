WVU Football Transfer Tracker: Additions, Entries & Targets
The offseason is always full of chaos, but this one will go to extreme levels as West Virginia gets set to usher in a new head coach and coaching staff.
With a change at the top, there will be a lot of players will be hitting the transfer portal. This was going to be the case regardless of the coaching situation due to the NCAA putting a cap of 105 players on each roster beginning in 2025, but it could open the door for a few more.
To keep track of all the transfer portal madness, we've created this transfer portal tracker.
Here, we'll log each player who enters the portal from WVU and post where they end up, along with providing updates on which players the Mountaineers are targeting and who they land.
Portal Entries
TE Will Dixon
Will Dixon reclassified to join WVU a year early, giving them an extra body to work with in the tight end room back in 2022. He saw limited action during his three years in the program and appeared in just three games this season.
Eligibility remaining: Two years.
LB Josiah Trotter
In 12 games this season, Trotter totaled 92 tackles, four tackles for loss, three pass breakups, one interception, and half a sack. At the end of the season, Trotter was named the Big 12 Conference's Defensive Freshman of the Year. He will draw a lot of attention in the portal, but a return to WVU is still possible.
Eligibility remaining: Three years.
CB TJ Crandall
Crandall appeared in eleven games this season for the Mountaineers, primarily serving as a depth option at corner and a special teamer. For the year, he tallied nine tackles and recorded a season-high three stops in the regular season finale in the loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Eligibility remaining: Two years.
S Raleigh Collins
Collins appeared in 12 games during his career and made ten total tackles. He primarily served on the special teams unit while developing as a role player on the defensive side of the ball. Coming out of high school, he chose West Virginia over Boston College, Cincinnati, Kansas, Maryland, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Pitt, and several others.
Eligibility remaining: Two years.
S Josiah Jackson
Jackson did not play in a game this season but did appear in two games last year against Duquesne and Oklahoma, where he recorded one tackle. Coming out of high school, Jackson chose West Virginia over offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Indiana, Iowa State, James Madison, Maryland, Ohio, Utah State, Western Michigan, and a few others.
Eligibility remaining: Three years.
Portal Targets
Will update once a new head coach/coaching staff is hired.
Portal Additions
None at the moment.
