Trio of Mountaineers Named to All-Big 12 Second Team

Just announced by the Big 12, Josh Norwood, Dante Stills and Keith Washington II have been named All-Big 12 Second Team.

All three had spectacular seasons for West Virginia and led a prideful defensive unit.

Norwood finished the season with 64 tackles and one interception that helped the Mountaineers pull off an upset against Kansas State.

Stills finished with 25 tackles and seven sacks which is tied for third in the Big 12 with his brother, Darius.

Washington had 23 tackles and led the team with three interceptions.