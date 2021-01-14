Two Mountaineers Named ESPN True Freshman All-Americans

After a stellar freshman campaign, West Virginia offensive lineman Zach Frazier and defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor were named to the ESPN True Freshman All-American team.

Quite frankly, neither was expected to play a major role on this year's team but were expected to get limited snaps each game to get their feet wet in their first year. Mesidor and Frazier both came to Morgantown with high expectations and bright futures but very few saw them having the success they did during the 2020 season.

For Frazier, he started at center in place of the suspended Chase Behrndt in the season-opener vs Eastern Kentucky and performed well. Once Behrndt returned, Frazier slid over to left guard and became arguably the Mountaineers' most consistent offensive lineman throughout the course of the year.

With the Stills brothers and Jeffery Pooler Jr. returning, Mesidor didn't have a clear path to immediate playing time. Just like Frazier, Mesidor made the most of his opportunities early on in the year and the coaching staff quickly realized that he was one of their best pass rushers.

READ MORE: Mesidor Earns Freshman All-American Honors by The Athletic

Mesidor finished the year with 32 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and led the team with five sacks. Leading the team in any statistical category as a true freshman is one thing, but to do it as a non-starter and topping guys like Dante and Darius Stills makes it all the more impressive.

Frazier and Mesidor will be a big part of the Mountaineers' success over the next 2-3 years and helping West Virginia in their climb to the top of the Big 12 Conference.

