Between The Eers: What Lesley's Firing Could Mean
Reacting to the firing of West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley.
In this story:
West Virginia fired defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley on Tuesday. What does this mean for the team? Neal Brown? Schuyler Callihan gives his thoughts on the matter.
