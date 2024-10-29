Mountaineers Now

Between The Eers: What Lesley's Firing Could Mean

Reacting to the firing of West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia fired defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley on Tuesday. What does this mean for the team? Neal Brown? Schuyler Callihan gives his thoughts on the matter.

Between the Eers will air every Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday throughout football season. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified the second a new show drops.

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

