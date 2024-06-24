WVU Has Two of the Top Four Corners in the Big 12
It's safe to say West Virginia successfully revamped its secondary this offseason thanks to the transfer portal. As a matter of fact, two of WVU's transfer pickups Ayden Garnes and Kekoura Tarnue are ranked as two of the top returning cornerbacks in the Big 12 conference by Pro Football Focus.
In his final year at Duquesne, Garnes totaled 51 tackles, five tackles for loss, 11 pass breakups, two interceptions, one fumble recovery, and a sack. At season's end, he was named a First Team All-NEC selection and a Pro Football Focus grade that tabbed him as the third-best corner at the FCS level.
As for Tarnue, he 53 registered tackles, seven passes defended, three interceptions, two tackles for loss, one sack, and one blocked punt in his lone season playing for Rich Rodriguez at Jacksonville State.
Garnes will have two years of eligibility remaining while Tarnue has two years to play one.
