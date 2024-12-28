WVU is in Pursuit of Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year
West Virginia's coaching staff has a lot of work to do on the defensive side of the ball, replenishing the talent they've lost to the portal while also improving certain areas of the unit, specifically the secondary.
On Friday, the Mountaineers extended an offer to Georgia Southern linebacker transfer Marques Watson-Trent, who is a native of Pittsburgh. This season, he was named the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year after compiling 120 tackles, eight tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, 1.5 sacks, and one pass defended. During his time with the Eagles, he totaled 365 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, six sacks, six forced fumbles, six passes defended, and two interceptions.
WVU was the first to reach out to him, but Florida State and Memphis have been in contact as well. With Josiah Trotter transferring to Missouri and Trey Lathan in the portal, the Mountaineers desperately need to add some experience at the linebacker position. This would be a big step in addressing that need.
He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
