WVU Lands BYU QB Transfer Ryder Burton
A new quarterback in Morgantown.
Saturday morning, West Virginia added to the quarterback room, securing a commitment from BYU transfer Ryder Burton.
Burton was a consensus three-star recruit in the 2023 class and held interest from Nevada, San Jose State, Southern Utah, UCLA, Utah, and Weber State in addition to BYU. Over the last two years of his high school career at Springville in Utah, Burton completed 249-of-442 pass attempts (56%) for 4,273 yards and 45 touchdowns.
Burton will become the third scholarship quarterback on West Virginia's roster joining Garrett Greene and Nicco Marchiol. Incoming freshman Khalil Wilkins will be the fourth.
