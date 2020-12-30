WVU Linebacker Announces he will not Suit up for the Liberty Bowl

West Virginia will be a linebacker short for the Liberty Bowl

On Wednesday, West Virginia linebacker Exree Loe announced on Instagram that he will not suit up with his teammates in the Liberty Bowl versus Army tomorrow at 4:00 pm EST on ESPN.

"...I can't suit up with my brothers for the last game tomorrow. Go handle your business."

No details have been released at this time.

Loe appeared in all nine games this season and finished with 46 tackles, including 27 solo tackles and two tackles for a loss. Additionally, he had a pass breakup and a forced fumble.

