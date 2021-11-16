Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    BREAKING: WVU Linebacker Suffers Season-Ending Injury

    The Mountaineers take another hit in the linebacking room.
    Tuesday afternoon, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown announced that linebacker Exree Loe will be out for the season with an undisclosed injury.

    In ten games this season, Loe tallied 38 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, and one forced fumble. For his career, Loe has notched 130 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks.

    Brown also stated that fellow linebacker Lance Dixon will be highly questionable for this week's game against Texas.

