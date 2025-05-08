WVU's New Throwback Uniforms Now Featured on College Football 25 Video Game
In a little over two months, College Football 26 will release, which will help fans (and myself) pass the time leading up to the start of the new season. For those diehards that just can't get enough of it, well, they're still playing College Football 25 and will continue doing so until the new game drops.
If you're one of those people, you now have the option to sport West Virginia's new throwback uniforms, which were recently uploaded to College Football 25.
The uniforms were unveiled earlier this week in honor of the 1965 team, which is approaching its 60th anniversary. The look features the true "Old Gold" color, which was the school's complement to navy blue before switching to a yellow gold in the 1970s.
As of today, it has not been announced when the Mountaineers will wear this uniform or how many times. In all likelihood, it will be a one-time per season thing, and homecoming feels like the obvious bet for it to happen. This year's homecoming game is set for October 25th against TCU.
This is the first-ever full throwback uniform in WVU's football history. They've worn throwback helmets and decals in previous years, but have never donned a throwback look from head to toe.
