WVU OL Chris Mayo Announces Transfer Destination

West Virginia officially loses a lineman.

Former West Virginia offensive lineman Chris Mayo announced on Twitter that he will be transferring to Eastern Michigan.

Mayo made one appearance last season, the only of his career.

The Depthford, NJ native earned first team All-MAPL (Mid-Atlantic Prep League) selection in his senior season at the Peddie School and 2019 Mercer County Prep Offensive Lineman of the Year.

West Virginia Mountaineers
West Virginia Mountaineers

